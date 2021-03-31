Guns don’t kill people; people kill people. Anybody dispute this statement?
How about, deranged people kill people; deranged people with automatic weapons kill lots of people.
How about, we don’t have a foolproof method of knowing when someone will become deranged.
How about, automatic weapons were designed to kill people in warfare and are not for recreational use.
How about, automatic weapons should be limited to the police and military.
How about, a large majority of police agencies support automatic weapon control as these weapons are a clear and present danger to their officers. Support your law-enforcement folks.
How about, there is zero justification for maintaining automatic weapons in the general population.
How about, we stop production and sale of ammunition for automatic weapons. 5.56 ammunition used in most AR’s is designed to yaw and fragment upon impact with soft tissue. (Human body)
How about, we limit sales of rifles to those having 3 or less rounds per magazine and, pistols to revolvers.
How about, when the lethality of the weapon goes down, deaths go down. (13 people killed in 31 seconds.) We could still allow drive by shootings but instead of firing 30 rounds it would just be six. Imagine the increased timeline the police would have in an active shooter situation if the shooter had to stop every six rounds to reload. He’s nervous and fumbles bullets. All good, right.
How about, mass killings from 2006 through 2017 in which the perpetrator willfully killed 4 or more people, research found 271 such incidents with a total of 1,358 victims. Most of these involved an automatic weapon and in some instances children were killed. We are overlooking incidents where 3 or less persons were killed.
How about, “We must protect ourselves from our government.” These folks need to be immediately placed in the “derange category” and never let near a weapon.
What if the NRA and like-minded individuals got it wrong and this is not an all or nothing issue. What if we are actually mature and responsible enough to maintain our constitutional right to bear arms and simultaneously control access to highly lethal automatic weapons which serve no known reason other than to kill people? Got to believe that is doable.
For what it’s worth I am retired U.S. Army and have served in combat. Trust me, automatic weapons in undisciplined and untrained hands is a real nightmare in this country.
David Hudspeth,
Yuba City
