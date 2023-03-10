I read the AD and WSJ daily. It used to be that I read the AD only to keep up on local events and the obituaries. That has changed dramatically in the past year or so. The content and perspective has dramatically improved.
I strongly disagree with the letters to the editor which criticize recent changes. I appreciate a balanced approach and outlook on the subject of politics, which unfortunately has become quite rare, but is refreshing. I often find the content more thought provoking and pertinent than the articles I read in the WSJ. Keep up the good work and thank you!