Local baseball fans were excited last year when they heard the rumor that Hard Rock Casino would acquire naming rights to Gold Sox Field. We envisioned new money and heightened enthusiasm would liven up the venue, help repair the fences, modernize some of the fan activities, and just enhance the atmosphere. Alas, not to be, the naming rights agreement fell through and currently the neglected area is an eyesore. Some sections of the fence surrounding the field are gone and others have old torn banners hanging off dispiritedly. This historic resource could be such an asset to the community if properly maintained and developed. It could be rented out to traveling soccer and baseball teams, entertainment events, family gatherings, festivals, car shows, etc. Emphasis on attaining local players for the team would increase attendance at the games. Marketing and interest would have to be part of the management and the City and this seems sorely lacking.
At this point it feels uncertain if the City will continue its involvement and whether the current management will field a team again.
The once imposing Bryant Field now looks like Hard Knocks Park. Is it the last of the 9th with two outs for baseball in Marysville?
Roberta D’Arcy
Browns Valley
Write us and share your views
We publish letters to the editor that follow these guidelines:
• 400 words or less.
• We reserve the right to edit all letters for length, libel, clarity, accuracy, grammar and punctuation.
• Include your name, signature, street address and telephone number.
• The full text of our guidelines is at www.appealdemocrat.com.
• Email: ADLetters@appealdemocrat.com
• Mail: The Open Forum, 1530 Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, CA 95901.
• Online: www.appealdemocrat.com.