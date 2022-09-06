As a citizen it is nice to know that our veterans are appreciated. Her (Joyce Smith letter to the editor) reference to the Republican Party and its attitude to our military is noted, that part (Kevin McCarthy et al) seemingly agree our military is secondary when it comes to medical assistance.
Of more importance to our locals was the attendance of a potential politician at the Beale Ceremony who seeks to represent us in Washington. This politician (Doug LaMalfa) voted AGAINST a bill to allow servicemen who require medical help for illnesses acquired from fire pits at military bases worldwide. That man appears to place PARTY above country when votes are counted. How can we consider this man for public office?