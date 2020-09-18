Beat 4 is located from a street square: Plumas, Bridge, Cooper and Hwy 20 streets. I lived on Almond Street for 11 years and experienced horrible street behaviors and conditions. My days with homeless bums sleeping on streets, people breaking into my car and property, cat haters shooting my cat and sicking dogs, killing them. The meth activity and crime is through the roof. Some retail firms and many homes are meth drive-ins. I moved to the country and am free from hell. Good luck Beat 4.
Ernie Pantaleoni,
Yuba City