Last November, new Directors were voted in at the North Yuba Water District. This spring, once again, water began flowing to the irrigation customers in Oregon House and Dobbins. Irrigation water is now reliable and will be for the foreseeable future.
This water can now be incorporated for better fire protection in the area such as water tanks and fire hydrants. As part of the irrigation water system, these tanks would be full all year. First would come a feasibility study which the Yuba Water Agency would pay for.