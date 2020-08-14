There is an old joke that has been used with President Trump. It goes like this: Journalists were invited by Mr. Trump to a party on his yacht. A guest unfortunately fell overboard and was drowning. Mr. Trump quickly jumped overboard, walked on the water to the victim, and saved her. The next day the newspaper headline read, “Trump can’t swim!”
It is clear that the media and the left-leaning Democrats want to destroy President Trump so he will not be re-elected. Today’s journalists are for the most part activists that slyly “dis” President Trump first at the expense of factual journalism.
In 2008, the Associated Press’s Washington Bureau chief, Ron Fournier, introduced the concept of “accountability journalism.” Mr. Fournier, in effect, was saying that journalists could have the license to go beyond reporting just the facts by shaping their stories to influence a desired political outcome. Over time, factual investigative journalism has become biased political journalism, so that the reader must read between the lines, so to speak, and question the motives of the writer.
There is a concern by today’s media that many people do not trust their narrative, but in fact succumb to alternate beliefs and sometimes conspiracy theories. In my estimate that is true. When reporting, the news is often transformed to journalistic opinion. No wonder the readership cannot trust what they read. This phenomenon of biased journalism of course is relevant to both sides of the political isle. It is a fact that not being sincere and honest with your conversation or writings will breed lack of trust and discontent.
The liberal-left has, in my estimate, made sad fools of themselves whether it is their desire to impeach President Trump (or anyone else they oppose) or their behaviors in Judicial Committee hearings or confirmation to Supreme Court hearings. Sincerity, honesty and respect have been tossed aside in favor of any action or narrative that vilifies the object of their wrath. In their desire to destroy the sitting president (and others they oppose) any derisive behavior is seemingly justified.
Mark Twain wrote some 150 years ago, “If you don’t read the newspaper you are uninformed, if you do read the newspaper you are misinformed.” Today, the phrase “read the newspaper” has become “listen to or read any form of media.”
Art Fruhling
Yuba City