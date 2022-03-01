The Yuba/Sutter bike trail is a mesh connecting our counties by abandoned rail lines, paving the crest of the levies; and thoughtful marking of surface streets where needed. These efforts provide safe routes for bicycles. I have noticed recent maintenance on our trails, and I thank the entities who keep these routes clean and safe. Our local & regional plans are quite forward-thinking; our network of bike trails and bike routes are a tremendous asset to our region. I have noticed an increase in its use, and that is a benefit to our whole community.
Doug Gibbs,
Yuba City
