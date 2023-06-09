I happen to agree with Mr. Leighton’s views about Mr. Fruhlings wonderful accolades of past black American hero’s. The AP editors rather lengthy rebuttal diminished Mr. Fruhlings noble efforts to remind us that America is a land of opportunity to all and to acknowledge accomplishments in the face of extreme adversity.
There was no indication in Mr. Fruhlings comments about erasing or rewriting history. The AP editor portrayed the black community as victims while detracting from the accomplishments of these amazing American black heros. It’s almost like the AP editor was sweeping these black American heros under the carpet and focusing on the race issue by saying “but what about all the injustice…” Mr. Fruhling praiseworthy recognition of these black American heros should not be diminished by race baiting. We need to stop pitting race against race. We need to stop teaching the black community that they are all victims. That is the first step in getting all races to work together to love and support each other.