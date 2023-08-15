There is a very large rattle snake den at the live oak river at the boat docks.
There is a very large rattle snake den at the live oak river at the boat docks.
The rocks that lead down the left side of the boat docks.
Over time of wash away the dirt from the rocks. Leaving large holes in between the rocks and beneath the rocks there are multiple large 6 ft to 8 ft size rattle snakes there has to be at least 20+ or more located there.
The discovery of these snakes occurred when I was fishing and came close to stepping on one. Then the following day four more where seen. Two where killed as they were in threatening circumstances the sound of rattles was something you would hear on animal planet I would like to warn the public about this danger.
Kids always swim at the boat docks there are a lot of people who visit or use the boat docks daily. I always take my dogs down there to run and play as I fish just the day before and almost that day but decided not to thank god.
There is no care taker of the Live Oak river front park camp grounds.
There should be warnings or closed down until this issue is taken care of.
Millenna Hall
Live Oak
