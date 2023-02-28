The Marysville Chinese Community would like to thank the City of Marysville, Yuba County, Yuba Water Agency, Frank M. Booth and the entire Yuba Sutter Community for their support for this year's Bok Kai Weekend. Without the help of the numerous sponsors and volunteers we would not have been able to accomplish what I hope to be the first of many years of new traditions for the annual weekend. We are so grateful to all that attended and participated. I personally am amazed at the turn out this year.
Looking forward to what next year brings. Thank you.