Bravo to Randy Fletcher, Yuba County District 5 Supervisor, for his visionary leadership to bring better broadband to Yuba County foothills communities. I agree with his assessment that, “... we need to get positioned for our future. It is essential to have great broadband for our citizens,” stated in an April 21 article in the Appeal.
The past year of distance learning and hybrid learning in schools across the nation has exposed a digital divide that puts students without access to broadband at a disadvantage.
Over that past year I have seen families in the Yuba County foothills do everything in their power to connect to or improve their broadband for the sake of their children’s education, only to run up against the lack of availability. I have seen students work valiantly at distance learning and hybrid learning, who were frustrated by poor broadband.
I applaud Yuba County’s planning for a better future by hiring a manager to address foothill broadband issues now.
Louise Miller,
Principal/Superintendent
Yuba Environmental Science Charter Academy
