We live in Olivehurst. We noticed this problem.
People are very mean. There are bullies. Some kids don’t feel safe.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
We live in Olivehurst. We noticed this problem.
People are very mean. There are bullies. Some kids don’t feel safe.
The Girl Scouts in our group had a meeting about this matter and feeling safe. We are asking for your help.
This is what everyone can do to help:
– Stand up to bullying
– Smile at strangers
– Don’t be a bully
– Put up no bully signs
– Include others to stand up to bullies
– Talk to friends and neighbors to encourage no bullying
Thank you for reading about the problem in our neighborhood. We hope you will help us.
Kaylee, Alexandra and Katie
Troop 4272
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.