I recently had the honor of participating in the State of our Schools Bus Tour and Dinner hosted by Marysville Joint Unified School District.
While I’ve always been a strong proponent of our students, schools, and education professionals, the improvements being made throughout the district demonstrate the innovation that is taking place within their board and leadership. Projects requested by the community for decades are now underway, making it an exciting time for not only the school district, but for our entire community. When our school districts perform well, the community is well-positioned for improved property values, well-paying job opportunities and economic growth.