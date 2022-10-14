I would like to commend Yuba City Post Acute Care.
One of the main reasons this institution is so amazing is the leadership, the director Dusty Baker and Director of Nurses Patty Mckinely. They both interact with patients with loving concern, and all the departments work together to make sure all the residents are properly cared for.
The CNAs do an exceptional job, the nurses are extremely professional and go out of their way to make your stay comfortable. The kitchen staff puts out exceptional meals and always works to meet everyone’s dietary needs, and the cleaning staff does an extraordinary job of keeping the building sanitized and clean. In addition, the therapy department is always working great with the residents to accommodate and communicate with them about their needs.
I sincerely appreciate the treatment I received in my six months stay here. Anyone unfortunate enough to have an accident, you would be lucky to receive outstanding treatment and care here at Yuba City Post Acute Care.