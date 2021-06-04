In your Saturday, May 29th edition, David Read wrote about local parks being named and not using names consistent with Yuba County history. I agree, and want to expand on that theme, concerning the casino in Yuba County south of Marysville. The local people voted that they did not want a casino in Yuba County. The politicians ignored that vote and approved it anyway (Someone getting something out of it personally?).
We furnish law enforcement and fire services to this casino (very cheaply), yet in spite of that, they show disdain for Yuba County by naming their casino, Hard Rock Casino, Sacramento, at Fire Mountain. That is in spite of the fact they are only a few minutes from Marysville, in Yuba County, and about an hour from Sacramento, in Sacramento County.
“Fire Mountain” refers to the Sutter Buttes, which was a volcano in the middle of the valley that collapsed in on itself, leaving the four main peaks. The Buttes were sacred to the local tribes, and a tribe from outside of the area, which has no local roots, has usurped the name for its own purposes, and then claimed association with Sacramento. I find that insulting and a slap in the face to Yuba County citizens.
James P. Carter,
Marysville
We publish letters to the editor that follow these guidelines:
• 490 words or less.
• We reserve the right to edit all letters for length, libel, clarity, accuracy, grammar and punctuation.
• Include your name, signature, street address and telephone number.
• The full text of our guidelines is at www.appealdemocrat.com.
• Email: ADLetters@appealdemocrat.com
• Mail: The Open Forum, 1530 Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, CA 95901.
• Online: www.appealdemocrat.com.