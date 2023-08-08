In the State of California, we have a serious Homeless problem. From small town to the large’s cities to the Capital of California. Their drug abuse, mental illness, and crime. There are Homeless people who just want to be out on the streets and think they are off the grid because they feel they are free from the ways of society. The cause of this problem is our State Government Legislators, the Governor has stated the state has spent millions of tax dollars and the problem has only gotten worse. It only goes show you if keep given freebee out without consequences the problem will grow exponentially. Those on the street and in Homeless camps do not care where they leave their trash, hypodermic needles, and other unmentionable items. This creates unsafe conditions for them and surrounding neighborhoods. Our state Government is responsible for this dilemma. Once you implement an assistance program like this you cannot pull it back. Why does someone want to work because it is free? The Homeless do not want to work, they just want to sleep all day, get high, steal, and free load off society. The ones who cause the problems are the government with their regulations and policies. Why have the citizens put up with the inefficient government and failed Leadership? Their policies make them feel good about themselves and they think the more money you spend on the problems is going to solve the problem.
William Rutter