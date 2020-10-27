Even in the horrible and tragic era of the Nazi regime, assiduous record keeping was carried out.
Contrast this with the fact that 545 children are kept in cages without knowing who these children belong to! It remains doubtful that these forgotten children will ever be united with their families. Some of these children were infants, taken from their mother’s arms, literally. Is this what America should be?
Barbara Stevenson,
Yuba City
