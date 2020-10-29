Barbara Stevenson’s letter published in Tuesday’s edition contains an error, which should not distract from the inhumanity of our practice of separating children from their parents at the border.
The 545 are children who we separated from their parents at the border, and for whom we cannot locate the parents. They generally are in foster care, sometimes with relatives, and not in custody.
We will live with the damage we have caused to these children for a generation. Discouraging illegal immigration in no way justified separating children from their parents. Publishing an incorrect statement of facts clouds our responsibility for this crime against humanity.
Francis Coats
Yuba City
