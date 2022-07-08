Is “Choice” an inalienable right or is it subject to limits like everything else in life? It certainly is at the foundation of our daily waking hours. The day is nothing but a never ending series of choices or decisions. Whether you choose to get up out of your chair and go into the living room to watch TV or, go out and purchase an assault rifle and kill a lot of innocent people. If we as individuals are willing to accept the consequences of our choice we can make any damn choice we want. It’s not so much an inalienable right as a condition inherent to our existence as human beings.
The limiting factor on our right to choose is when the individual’s choice affects “Others”. If you exercise your right to choose not to be vaccinated and you contract a disease which is transmitted to “Others” and they become sick or die; if you choose to have an abortion for the “sake of convenience” and the life of a child is terminated, that is unacceptable as it denies the “Right to Life” which is guaranteed by the constitution and, measures must be taken to limit those choices. (Typhoid Mary’s will not be tolerated.) (Massacres and killings run rampant cannot be tolerated.) (The taking of a life in the womb is reprehensible.) As a community of “Others” we must choose to protect ourselves from those who would do us harm by their making bad choices.
Our government, in too many instances, is not taking responsible actions to limit abusive choices. Voting Rights, Equal Justice under the law, Gun Control Laws, Immigration Law etc. Too many times it is not a question of right or wrong but, if they can get away with it. Were we the responsible God Fearing citizens we profess to be, most of these injustices would not even require legislation. But people continue to push the limit of what will be tolerated. They ignore the “Intent” of existing legislation thus legislation and regulations become more definitive and prolific. We have to “Spell it out” instead of being able to rely on common sense. And even then many people obstruct the passage so that existing abusive choices can continue.
Choices must be made responsibly. Irresponsible choices must be prohibited and enforcement mandatory. Vulnerable “Others” must be protected.
David Hudspeth
Yuba City