On the 16th of January the CHP chased a suspected drunk driver from outside of Marysville into town at speeds of up to 100 mph. There are also two other agencies that should have helped the highway patrol and I see no reason why this suspect was not stopped outside of town. There were only two main ways into Marysville from Highway 70 and this neglect for the citizens of Marysville led to the death of another driver. Marysville P.D. should’ve assisted and Yuba County Sheriff Dept. That level of failure of leadership should be addressed and that suspect should be charged with murder and every agency involved should be held accountable for their neglect.
James Thornton,
Marysville
