This letter to the editor is in response to Mr. Berkheimer’s Guest View printed in the August 10th Appeal Democrat.
Mr. Berkheimer rightly claims that not all Founders were “deeply” Christian. Some were Deists, some atheists, some were liberal Protestants. He then leaps to the questionable conclusion that America’s founding as a Christian nation is a myth. Mr. Berkheimer ignores the point that the Founders as well as the general population had great respect for the Bible and lived out their daily morality by the Bible’s precepts.
The Declaration of Independence uses such phrases as “the Laws of Nature and Nature’s God,” and, "that all men are endowed by their Creator.” In its last sentence, The Declaration ends with the phrase, “… with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence.” Thomas Jefferson, a principal writer of the Declaration, certainly leaned heavily on the truth of the Bible when he wrote these phrases. Mr. Jefferson might have not been a Jesus thumper, but he certainly had reverential respect for the Christian Bible.
Mr. Berkheimer claims that Christian Nationalism threatens our democracy. Let me assert that we do not have a democracy, but a republic. Our republic separates the federal government into three independent branches for the purposes of accountability. Each branch has certain powers so as to rein in possible abusive powers of the others. The voting process merely makes our government “democratic.” Our republic is a serious check on the “tyranny of the majority.” To be a US American nationalist at the outset merely to believe in our constitution as written.
In today’s twisted language, both John Quincy Adams and Abraham Lincoln would be labeled as white privilege. But without them slavery might still exist in our nation today. In fact, today they would be labeled Christian Nationalists! The Liberal-Left is adept at inventing catch-phrases that insult and devalue political parties and people groups they wish to minimize.
Mr. Berkheimer is against prayer in school which would include a few moments of silent prayer. He says that would cause “mental turmoil” on student participants. I hear no such concern when a third grader, for example, is told there are 50 or so genders and that he or she might not be his biological sex and just might need a sex change. Prayer acknowledges a higher being and hopefully through personal introspection improves moral character.
It is not our American Democracy that needs to be strengthened, but the moral applications of our Republic defined in our constitution. As John Adams wrote, “Our constitution was made for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”