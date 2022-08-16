It was refreshing to read Darrell Berkheimer's thoughtful piece on Christian Nationalism in the Guest View column this week.
According to the article, U.S.Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene recently stated, "We (Republicans) need to be the party of … Christian Nationalists."
Along with Berkheimer, I also find Greene's position disturbing.
If there is such a thing as manifest destiny, the destiny of the United States of America was to be a model nation in which people of all races and creeds could live together in peace and harmony, representing a microcosm of an ideal world.
In this modern era, when we face so many global crises such as war, pandemics and climate change, this is not the time for national self-interest. True believers of every stripe need to cultivate a love for humanity that transcends nationalism.
We're more than American; we're part of one human family.