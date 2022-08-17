Mr. Fruhling says Mr. Berkheimer “leaps to the questionable conclusion that America’s founding as a Christian nation is a “myth.” I prefer to believe our nation is one of righteous God fearing folk (regardless of religion preference) and they are the foundation of our country. 

That being said one must acknowledge that throughout history more wars have been prosecuted as attacks on Godless heathen than any other. Thus we have the careful balance being maintained between church and state. The magazine Christianity Today (CT) says “In the absence of moral authority, nationalists can only establish themselves by force. (January 6th)

