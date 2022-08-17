Mr. Fruhling says Mr. Berkheimer “leaps to the questionable conclusion that America’s founding as a Christian nation is a “myth.” I prefer to believe our nation is one of righteous God fearing folk (regardless of religion preference) and they are the foundation of our country.
That being said one must acknowledge that throughout history more wars have been prosecuted as attacks on Godless heathen than any other. Thus we have the careful balance being maintained between church and state. The magazine Christianity Today (CT) says “In the absence of moral authority, nationalists can only establish themselves by force. (January 6th)
Scholars are almost unanimous that nationalist governments tend to become authoritarian and oppressive in practice. For example, in past generations, to the extent that the United States had a quasi-established official religion of Protestantism, it did not respect “true religious freedom.” (a constitutional right) Co-mingling church and state is done at much peril to our democracy. Can it guide us as light to right and wrong? Certainly. Is each session of congress started with a prayer? Yes.
Mr. Fruhling likes nationalism as it fits well with his belief that we are a Republic as opposed to a Liberal Democracy. A Republic relies on the power within the three branches of government, which according to Mr. Fruhling exists to “rein-in possible abusive powers of the others.” The Republic is a serious check on the tyranny of the majority, he says, (But, but, but I thought the will of the people was represented by the majority? Are we now reining that in?)
He says, “The voting process merely makes our government Democratic.” He seems to misunderstand. First comes the will of the people through their vote and then the wielding of governmental power in accordance with their mandate to do the right things for our society. While guard rails exist within government, the mandate is not to constrain the majority. That is obstructionism. The well respected commentator on FOX News, Charles Krauthammmer, held that we have a functional “Liberal Democracy.” It is the people that provide the “Moral Authority” that CT talks about. To trivialize the role Americans have in our government smacks of being un-American.
Mr. Fruhling is fond of quotes so here is one I would recommend as a starting point. “Government of the people, by the people and for the people. So help me God.”
Write us and share your views
We publish letters to the editor that follow these guidelines:
• We reserve the right to edit all letters for length, libel, clarity, accuracy, grammar and punctuation.
• Include your name, signature, street address and telephone number.
• Mail: The Open Forum, 1530 Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, CA 95901.