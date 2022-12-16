David Hudspeth, in his Letter to the Editor dated December 10, ’22, expresses his frustration with the political situation of this day. I can well understand his angst concerning many of today’s political issues.  

However, it is the Christmas Holidays we are celebrating. Let us take a moment from political turmoil – throwing the book at those we disagree with – and pause to renew our spirits by truly celebrating this unique season. What is unique about this season? It is, first of all, centered historically on the birth of the baby Jesus. This is the man that through his love and forgiveness changed BC to AD. This is the man that gave mankind a picture of each citizen’s uniqueness and individual worth. His birth celebrates the beginning of a spirit of hope, renewal, thanksgiving, and forgiveness.  

