David Hudspeth, in his Letter to the Editor dated December 10, ’22, expresses his frustration with the political situation of this day. I can well understand his angst concerning many of today’s political issues.
However, it is the Christmas Holidays we are celebrating. Let us take a moment from political turmoil – throwing the book at those we disagree with – and pause to renew our spirits by truly celebrating this unique season. What is unique about this season? It is, first of all, centered historically on the birth of the baby Jesus. This is the man that through his love and forgiveness changed BC to AD. This is the man that gave mankind a picture of each citizen’s uniqueness and individual worth. His birth celebrates the beginning of a spirit of hope, renewal, thanksgiving, and forgiveness.
Whether one is a Jew, Atheist, Muslim, Hindu, Sikh, or simply not identified with any cultural religion, each of us can enjoy and participate in this Christmas spirit. Let us celebrate this season of hope with our loved ones, friends, and our kids, as well as the down and out and homeless, by freely giving the joyous hope implied by this Christmas Spirit. Let us celebrate each unique individual we pass on the sidewalk or in a store. Let us be purveyors of the Spirit of Christmas, that joyous hope that only this one holiday brings. Let us give a warm smile to those we don’t know at all, or know all too well.
We love the cold and the brightness and sparkle of Christmas lights adorning homes and businesses. We enjoy the season’s unique songs such as “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer” by Randy Brooks, or the “Hallelujah Chorus” by Handel, or “Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire,” by Mell Tormé, or Irving Berlin’s “I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas”. Our souls are lifted, our footsteps a little more brisk, and we are for the moment drawn away from wars, dissensions, human abuses, and all such turmoil that are a constant part of our present day lives.
Let us take a holiday from differences, insults and ire, and spend an uplifting Christmas season by freely giving thankyous, smiles, apologies and goodwill to all we come into contact with. Remember it because of the birth of Jesus that his love and goodwill came into our world. This giving and forgiving love will flourish if we let it. I encourage all of us, especially Mr. Hudspeth, to take a break and enjoy this season. I leave you with this thought: Christmas reminds us that love can change everything.