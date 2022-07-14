Supreme court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was recently escorted out of Morton’s DC Steakhouse while attempting to dine. Protesters had gathered outside the restaurant to harass Justice Kavanaugh. Morton’s condemned the disruption saying, “Honorable Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh and all of our other patrons at the restaurant were unduly harassed by unruly protestors while eating dinner at Morton’s restaurant. Politics, regardless of your side or views, should not trample the freedom at play of the right to congregate and eat dinner. There is a time and place for everything. Disturbing the dinner of all of our customers was an act of selfishness and void of decency.” The activists protest group, Shut Down DC responded, “No rights for us, no peace for you. Get [expletive] @ Mortons.” (Epoch News Alert 7/9/22)
The above statement, “politics, regardless of your side or views, should not trample the freedom at play,” is a statement of respect and order. In the Appeal Democrat Forum on Saturday July 9, 2022 Mr. Hudspeth makes a similar assertion: “The limiting factor on our right to choose is when the individual’s choice affects “Others.”” In other words, if our behavior effects the recipient so to cause abuse or trauma, the behavior should not be condoned and must be stopped. Mr. Hudspeth continues with the comment, “Our government in too many instances, is not taking responsible actions to limit abusive choices. …… Too many times it is not a question of right or wrong, but, if they can get away with it.” Mr. Hudspeth’s observations are right on!
Suppose one of the more liberal Justices was harassed by protestors for some grievance. Suppose they could not eat out or leave their house without threats. I can imagine some federal agency such as the FBI or police being brought in to calm the disturbance and provide peace and security. Why doesn’t our government step in to show honor and respect for Chief Justice Kavanaugh? In my estimate, the extreme level of dislike by our present government toward those they deem enemies to their agenda is a real threat to the health of our nation.
Mr. Hudspeth makes another comment: “Were we the God Fearing citizens we profess to be, most of these injustices would not even require legislation.” Yes, if we even showed some minimal level of respect for God, we could toss out much of today’s onerous legislation. Just think if our citizenry did not lie, cheat, steal, covet or showed disrespect for parents. Just think if our citizenry believed in honor and respect for fellow Americans, whether they agreed or disagreed with them. As Satchmo used to croon, “What a wonderful world this would be.”
And thank you Mr. Hudspeth.
Art Fruhling
Yuba City