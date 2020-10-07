The Marysville Joint Unified School District is making the decision to have students and teachers return to the classroom in virtual school board meetings. If it’s safe to return to in-person instruction, why don’t the trustees meet in person to make the plans?
Erika Schlussler,
Wheatland
Write us and share your views
We publish letters to the editor that follow these guidelines:
• 400 words or less.
• We reserve the right to edit all letters for length, libel, clarity, accuracy, grammar and punctuation.
• Include your name, signature, street address and telephone number.
• The full text of our guidelines is at www.appealdemocrat.com.
• Email: ADLetters@appealdemocrat.com
• Mail: The Open Forum, 1530 Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, CA 95901.
• Online: www.appealdemocrat.com.