I want to start by sincerely thanking the Sutter County Grand Jury for their dedication and service to better our community. These are 19 ordinary citizens who made an extraordinary commitment. They volunteered for an entire year to be our “Civil Watchdogs.”
The full Grand Jury report on their Sutter County Code Enforcement investigation can be found at www.suttercourts.com/general-info/grand-jury.
Code enforcement issues were a focus of my campaign and a major concern for our community. Prior to knowing the Grand Jury had investigated Code Enforcement, I addressed the issue during a recent Board meeting.
The Grand Jury report includes serious findings and thoughtful recommendations that include outstanding fines should be collected, additional enforcement officers be hired and the Board of Supervisors be informed of the process.
These are absolutely reasonable recommendations. I am less than 2 months into this job, and I’m only one supervisor and vote, but I will fight for accountability and transparency in the coming weeks to address these issues and begin to right the ship.
Again, thank you to our Grand Jury – your time and effort are not in vain. Thank you for shining a light on these issues.
Nick Michelli,
Sutter County Dist. 1 Supervisor,
Live Oak
