I was very interested in the article, “I try to be a good neighbor” in the August 31 edition. I can certainly sympathize with the Cruz family. They, however, are relatively new to situations like this. I have been dealing with a situation like this for almost 20 years! 

I’ve had law enforcement, animal control and code enforcement there multiple times. These people have put bags of garbage on their roof, on top of sheds in the yard, piled it so high it is over a six foot fence! 

