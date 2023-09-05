I was very interested in the article, “I try to be a good neighbor” in the August 31 edition. I can certainly sympathize with the Cruz family. They, however, are relatively new to situations like this. I have been dealing with a situation like this for almost 20 years!
I’ve had law enforcement, animal control and code enforcement there multiple times. These people have put bags of garbage on their roof, on top of sheds in the yard, piled it so high it is over a six foot fence!
There is a motor home parked about 3 feet from the corner and people are living in it. Every time stuff in the yard is moved, I am inundated with rats, mice, cockroaches, etc. there are mattresses in the front yard that have been there for 2 years. When I contact code enforcement I’m told, “we are working with them.”
There are a lot of people living in the house and the sheds in the backyard. They will throw trash across the street instead of putting in the toter. There are so many people living there yet no one has time to clean up. I have seen pick up trucks with trailers pull up and put more trash in the yard! There are multiple animals there that are always on the street, especially in the evening, which is when they let them out.
This is on 18th street in Marysville. Next door to it on Elm Street is a vacant house that the landlord manages to visit once or twice a year. Recently someone got in the house and left the doors open. Before leaving, said person turned on the water in the yard and left it on to the tune of 22000 gallons of water wasted. The grass goes unmowed for months, the fence is falling down, windows are broken. The property is a mess.