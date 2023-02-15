I'm prompted to write because of two recent articles in the paper.
One was about exploring a joint project with MJUSD and Yuba College for a "middle college." The other was the article about Beale AFB presenting at McKenney on STEM classes and future jobs.
We have two granddaughters who graduated from Lemoore Middle College, both with a high school diploma and multiple associates degrees. The same approach could work locally. We have similar demographics – rural agricultural base with a military presence in proximity to a larger city (in their case Fresno). To satisfy the fear that all the top students would leave the regular high schools, the middle college could have a focus – STEM for example – and be open to all students in the Yuba College district. That way no one district would lose too many students and the students who would choose this environment would thrive.
Lemoore Middle College is located on the campus of West Hills Community College in Lemoore. Possibly Yuba College could do the same. As a retired high school teacher from MJUSD, I encourage our local schools to continue the exploration of this great opportunity for our area's high achievers.