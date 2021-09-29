My name is Aj Windsor, I am an intern at Colusa Behavioral Health. I am also in the social work program at Chico state University. I have witnessed the unfortunate circumstances some of these people who are unsheltered in our community have to endure. These people in our community need access to shelter and resources. Colusa County is struggling to keep up with this targeted population and provide the proper resources.
I believe we have alcohol/drug abuse and mental health problems in our community that lead to homelessness. Unfortunately, some of these people in these circumstances only know what they were taught. Furthermore, some of these people don’t know how to form a proper resume or have an address and phone number to put on an application. These are all things to take into consideration when trying to see the bigger picture.
Ways we can attack this problem in Colusa County is to provide support and resources for the people who are homeless in our society. We can provide classes that educate and guide them in the process of getting sober. We can also help educate the ways on how to properly deal with situations involving mental health. Colusa County should have a program that provides a meal at least once a day and a place to sleep. Giving them a chance at stability and helping them find jobs and shelters can be the first step in making sure everyone in Colusa County has a roof over their head. For things such as this to be successful it takes a lot of hands. So don’t be afraid to volunteer and together we can make Colusa County a better place.
Aj Windsor,
Colusa