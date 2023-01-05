Shamelessly we voted Congresspersons into office paying each of them $174,000 per year and they have spent the first week on the job doing nothing.
Our country is going to HELL while those elected to office can’t even decide why they are in office.
The cost to have the present idiots represent us amounts to $75 million per year, they probably work 10 weeks (maximum) out of the year and the Republicans can’t even perform during their first week on the job.
God help us if Kevin McCarthy doesn’t get the job of House Speaker. Think George Santos, Marjorie Green, Elise Stefanik or Jim Jordan being in charge of our country.
We truly need a legitimate THIRD party.
Philip Treanor
Yuba City
Updated: January 6, 2023 @ 10:01 am
