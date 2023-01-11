Mr. Thompson is correct in that there doesn't seem to be an equal amount of coverage of conservative views as liberal. 

First, it must be recognized that political news cycles are for the most part driven by the party in power. Over the last two years we have been immersed in a deluge of legislation that has been passed by the Biden administration. One must believe that had the conservatives contributed in a significant way they would have received their fair share of coverage???

