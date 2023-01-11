Mr. Thompson is correct in that there doesn't seem to be an equal amount of coverage of conservative views as liberal.
First, it must be recognized that political news cycles are for the most part driven by the party in power. Over the last two years we have been immersed in a deluge of legislation that has been passed by the Biden administration. One must believe that had the conservatives contributed in a significant way they would have received their fair share of coverage???
Second, Mr. Thompson bemoans the lack of respect given the conservative viewpoint by the mainstream media (MSM). (To me this is the crux of the dilemma.) By MSM I mean predominantly newspapers who are held to a higher standard of journalism than say talking heads on TV. They are the base for getting the news fairly represented. They devote the time, research and dollars to get the facts. If you watch MSM TV, you get an unending parade of newspaper reporters and subject matter experts. On the other hand, if you watch the conservative outlet FOX, not so much. With their presentation it is much more a parade of opinion with limited supportive or skewed facts. What it comes down to in my mind is "Substance" vs. "Supposition."
As a news outlet you have a responsibility to report fact based substantive news. For example do you report that the election was stolen when it has been exhaustively shown that it wasn't? If there was a credible story behind Hunter's laptop do you not believe some aspiring reporter would have ferreted it out long ago? And similarly with China and influence peddling to the Biden family. If there was some alternative explanation that fit the facts of January 6th, do you not believe our legal system and news outlets would have gotten to the bottom of it post haste? Has MSM avoided reporting on the classified documents found at Bidens think tank offices? If there is substance to a conservative viewpoint, it will be reported. Viewpoints based on supposition about events that occurred without validating research is a non-starter. Is it your belief that newspapers don't investigate conservative concerns? They do and in the main have found them lacking in substance and based on supposition. Fox News and Qanon are not credible sources.
Mr. Thompson should not worry however as the House of Representatives is now controlled by conservatives and their agenda insures banner headlines: Impeach Biden, Harris, Garland & Mayorkas; grill Dr. Fasci/CDC; investigate FBI, CIA, DHS, DOJ, Hunter Laptop, Afghanistan withdrawal, 1/6 committee; ban abortion; defund or cut funding to Ukraine, IRS, Medicare & Social Security. I find nothing redeeming in this agenda, just petty revenge for what will prove, for the most part, to be unsupported allegations. For two years my life as an American will not be made better or safer by the House or the conservative viewpoint.
I have to believe the conservative majority Mr. Thompson speaks of is not as extreme as he.