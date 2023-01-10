Over the last year+ I have noted the lack of conservative viewpoints being chosen as ‘filler’ articles for state/national issues in the Appeal Democrat. Having been assured that the staff’s priority is to be politically fair and balanced the product continues to be liberal dominant. With the local voting majority conservative their voice is not being represented.

Small market newspapers are dying. They are a lifeblood of the local community and should be supported. Without them we lose awareness of issues that most directly affect us: many of which would not be carried by the larger media outlets. The present AD staff is doing an exceptional job covering local issues with in-depth research and thorough presentation. But why am I unable to find a conservative friend or family member who takes/reads the AD? Because it fails to provide meaningful coverage representing their points-of-view on state/national issues.

