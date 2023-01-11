The Appeal-Democrat delivers a local newspaper Tuesday through Saturday that manages to cover a two-county region with a fairly small staff. Like most print operations, they also rely upon wire services for news and opinion stories outside the Yuba-Sutter region. This is not a new or unusual phenomenon. This is how syndicated columns (Dear Abby), comic strips and crossword puzzles appear nationwide.
A recent letter to the editor complained that a single opinion piece clearly marked as “Other View” and reprinted from the Orlando Sentinel was a “radical left-wing op-ed" and was “an extreme (sic) biased article.” The writer then listed a series of MAGA extremist conspiracy theories as topics that were “being completely ignored.”