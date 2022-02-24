It is the most brilliant and enlightened document on self governance created in over 300 years. It has been used in various different forms as a guide by free men to govern themselves since the Constitution was created.
Yet, in the country it was originated it is in serious danger of being destroyed; and sadly few have come forth to defend it.
The Democrats mostly still support it, but as usual, they are waiting for yet another report to come to their rescue and to give them the words to help them communicate to the country on the seriousness of the problem. Unfortunately, by the time the report is completed the loyal opposition has demeanored the frequent released “bombshells” by the committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection so that by the time they complete the report it will have been swallowed up by the “big lie.”
On the other hand the Republican party, since Trump has come on the political scene, has joined the ex-president in condemning the Constitution primarily because it is a hindrance to Trump in supporting his “big lie.”
The silence of both parties, but especially the Democrats, are deafening.
Since neither political party is defending the Constitution, it is up to the public to speak up loud and clear, otherwise their voices will be silenced forever.
Rudy Ratkovsky
Yuba City
