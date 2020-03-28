I have not seen any information posted that details how many people have been tested in Sutter and Yuba counties. It would be helpful if Dr. Luu could provide this info to the Appeal-Democrat to publish so we know where we stand in the community.
It is one thing to say there are five people that tested positive in our area, but we need to know how many people were actually tested to arrive at that number. Five out of 20 people tested is a lot different than five out of 1,000 tested.
This info should be provided by the county and published daily.
Richard Agesen,
Yuba City