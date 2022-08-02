Just wondering? What is the current status of the Costco project coming?
We were told by Supervisor (Andy) Vasquez that permits/plans would (be) made public on June 10th. And yet nothing from any public person about what, if any progress, is being made. Not any transparency on their part.
Also, today’s Appeal said that about 800 people have caught monkeypox. And yet, California health officials are calling for a state of emergency. That does not sound like an emergency with a population of over 30 million people.
Editor’s note: California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Monday in response to the spread of monkeypox in the state. The Sacramento Bee recently reported that a government declares a state of emergency because of a crisis or a time of intense difficulty, trouble or danger, according to the Cornell Law School Legal information Institute. “The California government will utilize its personnel, equipment and facilities in the state of emergency plan and residents should ‘heed the advice of emergency officials to protect their safety,’ according to the emergency proclamation. No mask or vaccination mandate has been put in place,” the Bee reported. “Essentially, the declaration will help the state government speed efforts to curb the outbreak through a statewide effort on vaccinations, testing and education.” The World Health Organization declared monkeypox a “public health emergency of international concern” on July 23.
