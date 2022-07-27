I read a front page article in today’s paper “Hundreds Attend Rosser’s Celebration of Life” with abject astonishment and total disbelief. It would appear The Appeal Democrat condones the current catchphrase “fake news” by blindly re-printing submitted articles without first checking the information contained within them.
Cotton Rosser lived much of his adult life in Marysville and was proud to call it home and tout its virtues far and wide. However, he and his wife of 44 years Karin, were shown total disrespect with the article submitted by Jean Barton and printed by The Appeal. I too attended the public “Celebration of a Life Well Lived” at the Hard Rock Live in Wheatland last week honoring Cotton Rosser. It is ironic however, that I don’t recall Linda (Rosser) being mentioned during the tribute. It is easy to write only what one knows and in this case it is apparent the reporter only knew of the old history between Cotton and his first wife and chose to completely ignore what occurred in the past 50+ years.
That seems to fall outside the realm of journalism unless it was intended to be a blast from the long ago past. This forum is not the place to go into the details of more than four decades of marriage and family life between Cotton and Karin Rosser. Losing a spouse is difficult and painful. After 44 years of marriage, your newspaper did what I hope was not its intent, but what turned out to be its reality – it made the loss felt by Karin even more intense, painful and horrific.
This letter will in all probability never be printed, but I have filled in all the required blanks and felt it necessary to express my feelings regarding today’s article.
Editor’s note: The story that ran about Cotton Rosser’s celebration of life service held on July 19 was written from the perspective of the person that wrote it. It was not intended to be viewed as a complete telling of Rosser’s life or the event. It was not the Appeal’s intention to cause any harm or disrespect to the Rosser family. I have personally spoken with a member of the Rosser family and offered our sincere apologies for any undue harm the story may have caused. A clarification regarding the story is on A2 of today’s paper. I have also included a story written by a rodeo journalist on today’s front page that highlights much of Rosser’s accomplishments. The Appeal previously wrote about Karin Rosser and the family the day that Cotton Rosser passed. That story is available online and free for all to read on the Appeal’s website. The story that ran in Wednesday’s paper was taken off of our website.
