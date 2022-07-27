I read a front page article in today’s paper “Hundreds Attend Rosser’s Celebration of Life” with abject astonishment and total disbelief. It would appear The Appeal Democrat condones the current catchphrase “fake news” by blindly re-printing submitted articles without first checking the information contained within them. 

Cotton Rosser lived much of his adult life in Marysville and was proud to call it home and tout its virtues far and wide. However, he and his wife of 44 years Karin, were shown total disrespect with the article submitted by Jean Barton and printed by The Appeal. I too attended the public “Celebration of a Life Well Lived” at the Hard Rock Live in Wheatland last week honoring Cotton Rosser. It is ironic however, that I don’t recall Linda (Rosser) being mentioned during the tribute. It is easy to write only what one knows and in this case it is apparent the reporter only knew of the old history between Cotton and his first wife and chose to completely ignore what occurred in the past 50+ years. 

