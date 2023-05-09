I am a private citizen living in Sutter County for the past 69 years. I am writing this letter to draw attention to the deplorable conditions of the streets and roads in Sutter County as well as Yuba City. Other people in Sutter County have written similar letters to draw attention, but they have been ignored by the city and the county government.

We pay taxes every year. We have been saddled with 1% every year since the passage of Proposition 13. Where is the money going? No one knows.

