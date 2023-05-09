I am a private citizen living in Sutter County for the past 69 years. I am writing this letter to draw attention to the deplorable conditions of the streets and roads in Sutter County as well as Yuba City. Other people in Sutter County have written similar letters to draw attention, but they have been ignored by the city and the county government.
We pay taxes every year. We have been saddled with 1% every year since the passage of Proposition 13. Where is the money going? No one knows.
Perhaps the money is going to the sphere of influence where it is least needed. There is a historical precedence stating that taxes are illegal without representation. For proof, check out John Adam, Abigail Adam, Jefferson, and George Washington who said, “No government (reference to Stamp Act) has any right to get into my pocket for money anymore than I have the right to get into their pockets.”
More than anything, I like to see our streets properly maintained, not bandaged here and there and everywhere. Here are few examples: Clark, Gray, Cooper, Franklin, and south Walton. Few others. It is high time the city and county administrators wake up from their slumber and do the right thing for the people.