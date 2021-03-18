Just curious, is the piece entitled, “California and Florida took vastly different approaches to COVID-19,” published Wednesday, March 10, page A5, a news article, an opinion piece, or propaganda?
I wonder if I am the only reader insulted by this “Tribune News Service” piece that pretends to provide an objective look at the “numbers.” The glaring omission of any mention that the average age of Floridians is much greater than that of Californians and that Florida is known as a retirement haven points out that this is something far less than objective reporting since COVID deaths skew to older populations.
May I suggest the following book to readers, “How to Lie with Statistics,” by Darrell Huff. One reviewer wrote, “Huff sought to break through ‘the daze that follows the collision of statistics with the human mind’ with this slim volume first published in 1954. The book remains relevant as a wake-up call for people unaccustomed to examining the endless flow of numbers pouring from Wall Street, Madison Avenue, and everywhere else someone has an axe to grind, a point to prove, or a product to sell. ‘The secret language of statistics, so appealing in a fact-minded culture, is employed to sensationalize, inflate, confuse, and oversimplify,’ warns Huff.”
Greg Thompson,
Sutter
Write us and share your views
We publish letters to the editor that follow these guidelines:
• 490 words or less.
• We reserve the right to edit all letters for length, libel, clarity, accuracy, grammar and punctuation.
• Include your name, signature, street address and telephone number.
• The full text of our guidelines is at www.appealdemocrat.com.
• Email: ADLetters@appealdemocrat.com
• Mail: The Open Forum, 1530 Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, CA 95901.
• Online: www.appealdemocrat.com.