Hang in there, we’re in for a ride.
While 94% that die from Covid are seniors with pre-existing conditions (Dr. Marc Seagal, June of 2020), and this virus moves around very quickly in colder temperatures, and when hotter the virus gets fat and moves slower, then shrinks in size when colder (Dr. Oz, May of 2020), the same way as influenza.
So please: social distance, wear a mask and wash your hands. The real problem I’m seeing is people are tired of Covid restrictions or don’t care. I’m finding out that both old and especially the younger generations are not following Covid restrictive guidelines. Like most matters in our society, if it does not impact me why should I care. Good luck you seniors.
Ernie Pantaleoni,
Yuba City
