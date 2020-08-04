We are all mortal. We are all going to die at some time. But freedom does not have to die. Our great-great-grandchildren will never see us, but they may be able to live in a free America.
America is being destroyed. We have not even begun to feel the repercussions of the lockdown. This COVID virus is nothing to young people. Will we risk the destruction of America to save the lives of those who have already lived their lives?
The average age of those dying of COVID is over 80. Many of those passing already had “DNR” orders on file. I am 67, so I am in the age range that is more susceptible to this virus. If we all went back to living and I caught the disease and died, but America was able to get back on its path to greatness, it would be counted as pocket-change to me.
To protect our freedom, young men, many still boys, signed up to serve in WWII. They knew they would face bombs, flame throwers, and countless bullets. They boarded the ships anyway, sailing across the world to take a stand for freedom. Many never married, never had children, some never even had a girlfriend. It is time for us all to cast off fear and find our inner courage. It is time to reestablish that sacred bond of sacrifice with those who first gave us liberty.
Steve Cooper,
Browns Valley