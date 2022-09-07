Doesn’t it bother anyone else that a person wanting to visit our country legally with a legitimate reason (like Novak Djokovic), even if they agree to take routine COVID tests, are REFUSED entry to the United States because they aren’t vaccinated, when we are allowing millions of persons to enter our Southern borders ILLEGALLY plus be bussed and airlifted to our major cities all over the country with NO IMMUNIZATION, and not even a COVID test?
I feel for the airline pilots, nurses, military personnel, now even some school children, and anyone else who lost their jobs and/or had their lives changed because they didn’t choose to be vaccinated.