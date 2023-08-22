Prior to every election the republicans declare the sky is falling and we are being caught up in a crime wave. While it is a scare tactic many people buy into it. They buy into Fox News declaring cities run by democrats are totally mismanaged and crime ridden. They say the left wants to defund law enforcement which has not happened and, yet they are seriously making noises about defunding the FBI & DOJ. Every election this happens with monotonous regularity.
Representative James Gallagher has sent out a survey asking how the rise in crime rates has affected your life. He reports the following: "According to the Ca. AG report, violent crime is up 6.1%, larceny theft is up 7.7%, and robbery is up 10.2%." These statistics are for California as a whole not for District 3 which is composed of rural counties. He does not tell us the rise in his district. One has to wonder why that is? According to the FBI and the YC Police website we have a crime rate of approximately 4 violent crimes per 100,00 residents. Further review shows we have about 4500 violent crime arrest per year. This has remained pretty constant over the last 10 years. I read the police blotter in the AD every day. My impression is that our most common and persistent problems are spousal abuse and DUI. I would encourage you to tell Representative Gallagher the truth. That being, that the increase in California crime has had zero effect on you and your family and, that it would be helpful if he wouldn't artificially inflate or misrepresent crime statistics so as to create unwarranted stress and anxiety by suggesting it is a problem when it obviously is not.