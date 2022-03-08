In a recent article published in the AD, by Mr. Goldstone, he wants high schoolers to receive training in the process of “Critical Thinking” as a means of determining the relative right or wrongness of Liberal vs. Conservative views. Based on the article Mr. Fruhling takes major issue with the “IMPLIED” contention that Mr. Goldstone “defaces and misinterprets conservative people such as Carlson, thus implying kids are being misled by their conservative parents.” He further “IMPLIES”, “ ... that freedom, liberty and democracy are being squelched by conservatives.” Short of asking Mr. Goldstone there is no way of determining the validity of these inferences. However I suspect they are probably spot on. Based on this last inference Mr. Fruhling launches a rambling discourse on the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution as the foundation of our democracy and in essence defies you to say differently. (Hard to believe Mr. Goldstone would disagree with this.) Mr. Fruhling never tells us what he wants or believes about Critical Thinking being taught? The “IMPLICATION” is that he is fearful that conservative views will not standing up favorably to the critical thinking process. ie. That former president Trump lost the 2020 election due to it being stolen. That vaccinations are worthless and involve DNA changes. That 1/6 was not an attempt to overthrow the US government. etc., etc. Have fear Mr. Fruhling as these views will not withstand exposure to the bright light of Critical Thinking. In the end they will be scoffed at.
Just so you know.
Critical thinking: It boils down to you using reasonable care in arriving at a decision. Here is a full blown definition of “Critical Thinking”: “The intellectually disciplined process of actively and skillfully conceptualizing, applying, analyzing, synthesizing, and/or evaluating information gathered from, or generated by, observation, experience, reflection, reasoning, or communication, as a guide to belief and action.” End quote. I would encourage you to consider the last phrase, “...a guide to belief or action.” The belief or action is the product of the critical thinking process.
Rationalization: When rationalizing we want to justify a belief or action we have already determined to be true or correct. Our entry into the Iraq War is probably the most blatant example of rationalization gone awry. The decision to invade had been made but we needed a convincing reason for going in. Our rationalization was Weapons of Mass Destruction. (WMD) which didn’t exist. We use rationalization every day and most of the time it serves us well. It is however normally based on minimal credible information which is many times bias but supports our beliefs or desired outcome. We just love information that supports our way of thinking. If it is important, always question the assertions before incorporating them into you belief system. Seek out other opinions and research. Before you know it you will be a critical thinker!
Blind Assertions: There is a group of people who seemingly don’t use critical thinking or even rationalization. These folk have found something that sets well with them and they won’t budge. They make blind assertions. My sister told me that all these mass shootings were due to liberal elites using mind control and ordering them to kill people. Over 50M people believe the election was stolen and Trump is the legitimate president. Not one iota of proof but they will not be deterred. JFK Jr. is rising from the dead in Dallas to become Trumps running mate. And they go on infinitum. This is worrisome for the mental health and wellbeing of our country. How does one change this kind of mindset?
David Hudspeth,
Yuba City
