Marysville, CA (95901)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 66F. W winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 39F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.