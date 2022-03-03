The following comments are in response to Saturday’s February 26th Editorial entitled “The price of censorship.”
The author, Lawrence Goldstone, writing for The Fulcrum, addresses the need for high school students to be critical thinkers so as to be more able to accurately analyze conservative vs liberal views. In a sideways fashion he defaces and misinterprets conservative people (Tucker Carlson) and their views (likened to Stalin’s Russia and Hitler’s Germany) thus implying kids are being misled by their conservative parents. Mr. Goldstone implies that freedom, liberty and democracy are being squelched by conservatives.
Nowhere in Mr. Goldstone’s article does he mention the bedrock foundations of our supposedly free country called the United States of America. These foundations are contained in The Declaration of Independence and The Constitution of the United States of America. These documents are the true foundations of our country and are necessary and sufficient as such. Let me ask you some questions: When building a house, what is the most necessary component? When buying a good pair of shoes, what part of the shoes is very necessary? If you are critical of this country’s foundational documents please don’t spout sideways insults. Instead, use unbiased critical reasoning that reflects actual fact and history.
The simple and true fact is this: Whether you agree or disagree, the Declaration of Independence and the US Constitution are the foundations of this country. If one wishes to criticize, compare or contrast our political parties he or she must logically begin with these documents that found our political system. If you wish to throw stones at one or the other party (or individual within that party) please start with a knowledge of the framers intents and use unbiased critical thinking in your analysis. If you don’t like what the framers wrote that yet forms this country’s foundation please use the critical thinking skills that Mr. Goldstone’s article lacks. You might start with the fact that the US is the first and only real democratic republic in world history and has functioned as such for over 200 years.
How many of our high schools and colleges actively support our founding documents and use unbiased critical reasoning to analyze the framer’s reasons for what they wrote? Instead, our educational system is not teaching critical thinking with regard life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness, freedom of religion and speech as well as the many rights expressed in the Amendments to the Constitution. Instead PC, wokeness, CRT, equity and other such divisive “isms” are now replacing critical and unbiased reasoning both K-12 and at the college level. This, my friend, is not the freedom mentioned in the constitution.
Art Fruhling,
Yuba City
