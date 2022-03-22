I am writing in support of Dan Flores for Sutter County District 2 Supervisor. I’ve known Dan Flores professionally for 20 years. Dan’s positive, get-things done approach will serve us better than any alternative in the coming years. There is enough negativity and division in this world, and seeing others run on a platform of disparaging others is not welcome here. Dan brings people together, gets the work done and is accessible to all of us.
When Dan first decided to run for county supervisor over eight years ago, excellent progress has been made. Dan has been relentless in his focus to improve our county by studying the issues, talking with and listening to the community, and leading well thought out. Dan has been in the trenches, personally involved onsite in the many emergencies our communities have faced. This has been at the sacrifice of his family and other obligations and has led the community to be more informed and our supervisors to make better decisions. Also, where government can often get in the way of common-sense approaches to getting things done, he brings a business minded perspective which has led to better synergy in the county which is important to our economy.
There is so much more that can be said, but to sum it up – a vote for Dan Flores is a vote to continue moving things forward in a positive way for our county.
Sandy Fowler,
Meridian
Write us and share your views
We publish letters to the editor that follow these guidelines:
• 400 words or less.
• We reserve the right to edit all letters for length, libel, clarity, accuracy, grammar and punctuation.
• Include your name, signature, street address and telephone number.
• The full text of our guidelines is at www.appealdemocrat.com.
• Email: ADLetters@appealdemocrat.com
• Mail: The Open Forum, 1530 Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, CA 95901.
• Online: www.appealdemocrat.com.