We need to look infinitely harder at who we elect to any office in the land.
We must look at the office seeker’s character, at his/her morals, ethical record, integrity, honesty and flaws. Their espoused policies might be overlooked as they very seldom even consider telling the truth and most important why they seek office to begin with. Only then should we decide to try electing them to office.
Our country is divided with assistance of our politicians however blame must rest with those who vote while remaining uneducated.
We may be regarded as the last Americans to live under a Democracy.
Philip Treanor
Yuba City
