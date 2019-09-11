I have watched the Democratic Party turn into the Democratic Communist Party. I see the words of Maxine Watters “Get In their face” being played out in the attacks on police officers across the country, the worst being in NYC. These attacks border on anarchy. And the ideas put forth by those in the party are totally crazy. These folks are saying that the world is going to end in twelve years; I remember when I was about ten years old some Holy Roller preacher saying the same, and here I just turned 88 years old and the world is still going round and round.
I also see in the Antifa group a mindset similar to a group in the 1930s called the Sturmabteilung (SA) and in the people like the actress calling for a black list, is similar to Mao’s Red Guard during waving their little red books, shaming people, beating people and eventually killing people. If you are not old enough to remember these events, do some research. I don’t understand why anyone would listen to actors, who have no more smarts than they do.
Also the next time someone states they are going to give you free stuff, ask them who is going to pay for it and see if you can get a straight answer.
Billy Cooper,
Yuba City